A blessing in ‘disguise’

She went to London to train to be a cosmetologist, specialising in semi-permanent cosmetic aesthetics which is a global hit today.

Cosmetologist Debarati Ghosh . ( File Photo)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Celebrity cosmetologist Debarati Ghosh (Debbie), who boasts of a clientele that includes Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit, recently opened her store called ‘The British Brow Bar’ (TBBB) at Banjara Hills. Known for her concept of the ‘wake up with makeup’ look and advanced cosmetic procedures, Debbie says semi-permanent makeup is a trend that is here to stay.

She went to London to train to be a cosmetologist, specialising in semi-permanent cosmetic aesthetics which is a global hit today. “Like all trends, it had started with celebrities going for procedures like lip blushing, eyelash extensions, powder, and micro-bladed brows,” Debbie tells CE.

“I keenly chose this city because Hyderabadis pour love for luxury and aesthetics. They don’t shy away from paying when they are sure that they will get the best and I am proudly the best,” Debbie adds with a grin. “It’s not always about the money, in fact, with semi-permanent makeup, we end up saving a lot.

For instance, let’s say you pay some Rs 200 to get your eyebrows done — you have to do this every 15 days or so to maintain it. So per year, you end up spending a lot more than what you get from semi-permanent makeup,” she says.   

