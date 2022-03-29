AB InBev and WaterAid India join hands to work on water conservation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AB InBev and WaterAid India have joined hands to work for water conservation in Telangana. The consortium brings together government officials, non-profit organisations, research institutions, water sector experts, and corporates to share their expertise and evidence-based solutions to resolve the issue of shortage of clean water.

These stakeholders will work towards a common cause of water stewardship, management, and conservation by developing an interactive platform where key learnings and experiences will be shared for current and future programs.