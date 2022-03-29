Dressing ‘cool’

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wedding season calls for shopping — not just for the actual event but also for a plethora of rituals before and after it. Weddings in the country are no less than a big festival! With the holiday and semester/exam breaks, this time makes it the apt season to get hitched.

The aroma of raw mangoes and their leaves, ornamented with delicate marigolds and jasmine and greenery — all make for a beautiful backdrop for a summer wedding. But the rising mercury levels in the city are proving to be a pain, making dressing up to be a tedious task.

So, we seek the help of a few designers who share some tips and tricks to look our best without having to sweat it out. “Summer weddings in pristine pastels and whites are my favourites. Such colours not only help beat the heat but go well with the vibe of the season,” says fashion designer Archana Puneet H founder of the label Archana & Puneeth. She adds, “Make the most of the time of year by getting married outside.

Outdoor wedding venues have the potential to look stunning as the photography in the golden rays is divine.” Archana lists colours like coral and sage with pops of tropical tones, cinnamon and gold, pineapple and sorbet shades, seaside blue, rustic neutrals, cool metallics and icy pastels as some colours to choose from, for a breezy wedding.

Popular designer Ganesh Nallari says one can play wise with lighter textiles, without having to compromise on the grandeur. “Weddings in India are meant to be a grand affair, the very tradition screams pomp. So I’d say go for Chanderi and lightweight silks for your sarees and lehengas. If you want to experiment with cuts, work around the sleeves, but keep them all for the rituals before and after the wedding.”

He says that one can work towards makeup that’s natural and organic, against flattering and overwhelming shades and products. Sapna Munoth, a fashion designer is a huge fan of the rich banarasis herself and says, “I have a wedding in the family soon so I chose to play around my sleeves to keep me cool. A lot of people today enjoy trying out bold and deep cuts at the neck and back too, so they don’t mind skin show amid the blazing hot summers.”

She adds that one safe colour to place your bets on, this summer, is the very peri - which is also the colour of the year. “The colour has been trending now and is a beautiful light shade that can turn heads at any event. Keep away from black and darker shades, experiment with fabrics like cotton, they’re not always boring,” she says.

For the perfect accessories, Archana advises, “Subtle embroideries with tiny pearls and Swarovskis add the perfect shimmer to your ensembles, keep your hair tied with simple updos and add fresh flowers like baby’s breath.”