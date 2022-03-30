Fact of the ‘math’er on World Maths Day

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When a study by Oxford University made headlines on World Maths Day (last week), it got people talking. The study stated that a lack of math education post-high school can negatively affect the brain and its cognitive development. But city-based math wizards, professors and a psychologist think otherwise. They help us understand why.

Mathematics is said to help cognitive processes, right from infancy to adulthood. “Besides just being a subject, it is also a mental sport recognised worldwide alongside chess, Go, Catan, etc. Practising mental math improves various cognitive parameters such as working memory, sustained attention and visual and auditory processing. It is important for an adult to keep their brain sharp and alert throughout their lives. Practising enough mental math at their workplace, business or college will help people bring their ‘A’ game to the table,” says math wizard JSS Krishnakanth.

According to him, as a majority of schools fail to provide students with an understanding of math’s real-life applications and the reasons for its use, it discourages them from pursuing it after school.

“But little do people know that they can pursue math in art, music, finance, construction, computer science, analysis, machine learning, speed calculations, optimisation, sustainability, social sciences, economics, cryptography and many other higher concepts,” says Krishnakanth, the co-founder and head of curriculum research and development, Bhanzu, a math edtech start-up. Hyderabad’s very own Neelakantha Bhanu, nicknamed the World’s Fastest Human Calculator, is the brains (founder) behind the start-up.

According to Dr Lalitha, HOD of Mathematics at St Francis College, Begumpet, says mathematics is as good for an adult as it is for a child. “As adults, math helps the logical and analytical skills and influences one’s ability to understand finance and time management, and decision-making. It enhances problem-solving skills by offering multiple solutions to a specific problem.”

However, she adds that if one is thorough with his/her school math, it’s not a great disadvantage to discontinue pursuing the subject, because one would have gained the basic skills by then. Baijesh Ramesh, clinical psychologist, seconds Dr Lalitha.

“Continuing to learn/practise the subject keeps different areas and cognitive functions of the brain active. It helps with problem-solving, higher executive functioning, planning reasoning, generalising, etc. So, while you can’t lose a skill, your ability to remain sharp at certain activities like tax filing will turn rusty when not practised every day,” Baijesh concludes.