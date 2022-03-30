PD Act slapped on man who assaulted actress Shalu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Tuesday slapped the PD Act on a 21-year-old man who has been charged with sexually assaulting Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasiya in the KBR Park when she went jogging in November.

According to the police, Kommu Babu attacked Shalu Chaurasiya taking advantage of the isolated part of the park.

The arrest was made after an extensive investigation. The police said that the delay in making the arrest was due to the fact that the CCTV cameras at the spot where the alleged incident took place were not working.

Banjara Hills police, in a joint operation with North Zone Task Force sleuths, arrested Babu after relying on physical clues and technical evidence, sources said. Babu was sent to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.