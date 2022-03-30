STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

PD Act slapped on man who assaulted actress Shalu

According to the police, Kommu Babu attacked Shalu Chaurasiya taking advantage of the isolated part of the park. 

Published: 30th March 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Tuesday slapped the PD Act on a 21-year-old man who has been charged with sexually assaulting Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasiya in the KBR Park when she went jogging in November. 

According to the police, Kommu Babu attacked Shalu Chaurasiya taking advantage of the isolated part of the park. 

The arrest was made after an extensive investigation. The police said that the delay in making the arrest was due to the fact that the CCTV cameras at the spot where the alleged incident took place were not working. 

ALSO READ: KBR Park, fav haunt for 21-yr-old who attacked Shalu

Banjara Hills police, in a joint operation with North Zone Task Force sleuths, arrested Babu after relying on physical clues and technical evidence, sources said. Babu was sent to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PD Act Sexually Assaulting Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasiya
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp