An ode to Annamayya

As part of the event, Annamayya Sankeerthana Sougandhika penned by renowned Annamayya scholar and linguist Venkat Garikapati was released.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kinnera Art Theatres in association with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, marked Telugu saint-poet Tallapaka Annamayya’s 519th death anniversary at Ravindra Bharathi on Tuesday. 

As part of the event, Annamayya Sankeerthana Sougandhika penned by renowned Annamayya scholar and linguist Venkat Garikapati was released. The book contains commentary on 58 rare verses of Annamacharya. Releasing the book, Dr KV Ramana, Chief Advisor to the Telangana government, lauded the contribution made by Garikapati to 15th-century literature. 

Linguists Dr Voleti Parvateesam and Sudhama, and senior journalist Dr K Srinivas also participated in the event. The book launch was followed by a commentary-laden concert titled Annamayya Nada Brindavani. Noted singers Sai Charan and Bhavya sang some rare Sankeerthans.

