HYDERABAD: Padmashri Ananda Shankar, Jayant and ensemble are all set to present their dance masterpieces on April 1 — the inaugural day of the three-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to be held in the city. Titled Nrityopahara, Ananda and her team of 18 dancers from Shankarananda Kalakshetra will open the classical dance segment with Vande Bharata Mataram, a rousing patriotic poem by Telugu poet Rayaprolu Subba Rao. This will be followed by Sri Rama Nama, a sparkling dance choreography that brings alive the Bhakti-laden Telugu poetry and music of saint-poet Bhadrachala Ramadas.

The grand finale of the 45-minute presentation will be marked by Om Namah Shivaya, where the dancers will transport the audience to Kailasha to watch cosmic dancer Nataraja.“We are looking forward to presenting our signature dance choreographies at the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav."

"Our presentation spans the spectrum of traditional and contemporary poetry, bringing alive Bhakti and devotion to our motherland, Sri Rama,08 and the eternal Mahadev, celebrating our timeless and diverse cultural heritage. Rehearsals are in full swing from 6 am everyday,” says Ananda, who has performed with the ensemble in major festivals across the world.

The Shankarananda Kalakshetra ensemble includes senior dancers Mithun Shyam, Sneha Magapu, Aditi Rao, Soundaryalahari, Poojitha Namburi, Anusha Namburi, Neha Sathanapalli, Shreenidhi Ramaswamy, Srividya Sripathi, Archita Bhat, Sashank Nair, Harsha, Sreelakshmy, Avani Chetluri, Suhani Chatterjee, Ridhishri Yadav and Khevna Reddy.

What Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav

Where NTR Stadium

When April 1-3