Highway travel to get expensive as toll fee hiked

Charges to be raised by Rs 5 to Rs 50; revised rates to come into effect from tomorrow.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:47 AM

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when fuel prices have been spiralling, even road transport, particularly on national highways, is going to get expensive from April 1. According to reports, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will be increasing the toll tax on highways by 15%. 

Revised rates have been issued for all types of vehicles plying on national highways. The toll fee will be hiked by Rs 5 to Rs 50, depending on the type of vehicle. Orders in this regard have been issued to all regional NHAI officials, finalising the new fees for the 2022-23 fiscal.

According to NHAI officials, the hike will come into effect on the basis of the wholesale price index in accordance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. 

While the toll for cars and jeeps will increase by Rs 5 to Rs 10, buses and lorries, and other heavy vehicles will be required to pay Rs 15 to Rs 25 and Rs 40 to Rs 50 more,  respectively. Andhra Pradesh has a total of 57 toll plazas, which collect an average of Rs 6.6 crore in a day and Rs 2,409 crore in a year.

With the new prices coming into effect, there will be a significant increase in revenue from toll collection, the officials added. The new rates will be applicable for single and double trips as well as monthly passes.

Increased prices

Cars/jeeps 
Rs 5 to Rs 10

Multiaxle
Rs 40 to Rs 50

Buses/lorries 
Rs 15 to Rs 25

