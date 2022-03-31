STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schneider Electric smart factory gets World Economic Forum tag

Manufacturing mission-critical products, the city’s smart factory has leveraged Schneider Electric’s fourth industrial revolution (4IR) based ecostruxure solutions.

Published: 31st March 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Schneider Electric (SE), one of the leaders in the digital transformation of energy management and automation announced that the company’s smart factory in Hyderabad has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as an Advanced Lighthouse.

Manufacturing mission-critical products, the city's smart factory has leveraged Schneider Electric's fourth industrial revolution (4IR) based ecostruxure solutions. "The fourth industrial revolution is here. This latest recognition provides compelling cases for the rapid and extensive deployment of 4IR technologies," said Mourad Tamoud, SE's executive vice president ( global supply chain.)

