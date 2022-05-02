It was business as usual after murder for accused mother-son duo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Konireddy Saritha and her 12-year-old son, who were arrested on Friday on charges of robbing and murder of 70-year-old woman N Rangamma at Garidepally, left Suryapet police amazed as they avoided arousing any suspicion till the time they were caught. Police said that Saritha has confessed to the crime in which her minor son assisted her.

What was especially shocking to the police was the fact that boy initially did not answer any of their questions. It was only after his mother confessed to the crime and told him to reveal the details to the cops that he started speaking. Saritha used to run a milk collection centre at a village in Suryapet district.

Police said that she robbed and killed Rangamma to clear her debts. On the night of April 18, she took her son with her to Rangamma’s house, who belonged to the same community and was a well known person.

Unaware of what his mother had planned, the boy accompanied her.

Police said that when they reached Rangamma’s house, Saritha pounced on her, even as she asked her son to assist her. The boy immediately obeyed and helped his mother in killing Rangamma. After the murder, they gathered Rangamma’s jewellery and other valuables and walked out of the house calmly. The next morning, while Saritha continued with her regular chores, the boy went to school as usual.

By then, the news of Rangamma’s murder had spread and a huge crowd gathered at her residence. Saritha also joined the crowd. Her son attended school regularly till the last working day. Police said that Saritha did not leave the village as it would have aroused suspicion. Even as police were working on minute details related to the case, the mother and son remained calm. However, based on technical and other evidence, police nabbed them. When confronted with the evidence, Saritha admitted to the offence.

Awaiting mum’s nod

What was even more surprising for the police was that the boy initially did not answer any of their questions. He only spoke after his mother told him to tell the cops what had happened