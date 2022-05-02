Mentally unsound man disrupts Hyderabad Metro services for two hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail services were disrupted for around two hours on Monday morning after a man was spotted on the tracks near Secunderabad West Station.

A metro driver who spotted the man on the tracks immediately alerted the metro control, who in turn alerted police.

After metro services were suspended on the JBS to MGBS route, police swung into action and broght the man down. He was identified as Dileep from Gaya district, Bihar.

Police said the man climbed the railway overbridge beside the Saibaba temple near the Old Gandhi hospital and then using the electric pole on the railway line, scaled up and reached the steel bridge of the metro rail line.

After much persuasion, he was brought down. While the rescue process was going on, metro services were suspended. They were resumed after the man was brought down.

Initial investigations found that the man is unsound. However, police are verifying his background.