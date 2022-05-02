STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speeding tanker rams bike, one dead

Lokesh came under the rear wheels of the tanker and was crushed to death, while Kranti Kumar escaped with minor injuries.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youngster died while another youth in his early 20s received injuries in a road accident at Gagillapur of Dundigal on the city outskirts. Police said a speeding tanker rammed the bike that the victims — Baradi Lokesh, 21, and A Kranti Kumar —  were travelling in. P Ramana Reddy, Inspector, Dundigal police station, said a case has been registered against the tanker driver.

Police said that the duo belong to Sangareddy and had come to attend a fest at an engineering college in Maisammaguda. After attending the fest, they started their return journey on Kranti’s bike, which was being ridden by Lokesh. When they were passing through Gagillapur village, a tanker travelling in the same direction, hit their bike from the right side.

As a result, Lokesh lost control of the bike and fell on the road. Lokesh came under the rear wheels of the tanker and was crushed to death, while Kranti Kumar escaped with minor injuries. Police said the spot is not an accident-prone zone, but due to speeding, this accident had occurred. Further investigation is under process, they said.

