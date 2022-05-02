With over 3.1 million users, Telangana police’s Hawk Eye app earns praise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With over 3.1 million users, Telangana Police’s Hawk Eye app stands second in the country, among the apps launched by various State police departments for the public, according to the Data on Police Organisations (DoPO) 2021 released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development of the Union Home Ministry.

Delhi’s Lost Report app has the highest users at over 110 million users. This report has been instrumental in detecting several cases and was also used by other State police departments including the Telangana police in detecting vehicle theft and other vehicle related offences.

Hawk eye app was first launched by the Hyderabad City Police in the month of December 2014 and since then over 31,00,663 people have downloaded the app. The app available on both Playstore and iOS platforms was launched as part of its initiative to become a citizen-friendly and responsive force and also to empower the common man to become Citizen Police.

A key feature of the app is the SOS button for accessing help in case of emergencies. To report to police on traffic violations, criminal information, crime against women, violations by police, suggestions for improved policing and to report the good work done by the police.

The app also allows users to register details of servants, workers and tenants with police, enrolment for community policing, access to all contact numbers of Hyderabad City Police at one place and also Status Report on information furnished.

Telangana police’s other mostly downloaded apps are Traffic Live with over 3.82 lakh users and www.tspolice.gov.in with over 76,000 users.

