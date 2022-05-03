STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
28-year-old HR executive hangs self to death in Hyderabad

An HR executive Dara Purna Chandra, died by suicide in a private hostel at KPHB of Cyberabad commissionerate where he was staying. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An HR executive Dara Purna Chandra, died by suicide in a private hostel at KPHB of Cyberabad commissionerate where he was staying. Purna Chandra, 28, worked as a HR executive in a private hospital at Kukatpally and staying in a private hostel at Road No 2 of KPHB. On Monday, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hostel room. Hostel staff who saw him hanging, alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot and started an inquiry. Initial probe revealed that he took the extreme step due to personal issues.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

