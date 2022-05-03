Hyderabad: New swimming pool to be open for public soon

HYDERABAD: The civic body has contructed another swimming pool in the city at Sachivalaya Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. The facility has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. The new swimming pool will be opened for public shortly. The poll has six lanes, a filter room with pressure regulator and a capacity to filter one lakh litres per hour. Under-water lights have also been installed.
There will be separate changing rooms for ladies and gents with three bathrooms in both sections.
HYDERABAD: The civic body has contructed another swimming pool in the city at Sachivalaya Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. The facility has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. The new swimming pool will be opened for public shortly. The poll has six lanes, a filter room with pressure regulator and a capacity to filter one lakh litres per hour. Under-water lights have also been installed.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Take stern action against people behind Jodhpur violence: CM Gehlot to officials
Sri Lanka government to provide cash to low-income families hit by economic crisis
Cumin prices set to touch 5-year high as production shrinks by a 3rd: Report
BCCI secretary Jay Shah meets Shane Warne's younger brother
PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
Coal production rises 28% in April on strong demand from power sector