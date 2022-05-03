Hyderabad: New swimming pool to be open for public soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The civic body has contructed another swimming pool in the city at Sachivalaya Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. The facility has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. The new swimming pool will be opened for public shortly. The poll has six lanes, a filter room with pressure regulator and a capacity to filter one lakh litres per hour. Under-water lights have also been installed.



There will be separate changing rooms for ladies and gents with three bathrooms in both sections.