Hyderabad: New swimming pool to be open for public soon

The civic body has contructed another swimming pool in the city at Sachivalaya Nagar in Vanasthalipuram.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The civic body has contructed another swimming pool in the city at Sachivalaya Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. The facility has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore. The new swimming pool will be opened for public shortly. The poll has six lanes, a filter room with pressure regulator and a capacity to filter one lakh litres per hour. Under-water lights have also been installed. 

There will be separate changing rooms for ladies and gents with three bathrooms in both sections. 

