STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Patrolling cops misbehave with couple; CP orders inquiry

The CP said action would be taken against those involved in the act once the inquiry report is submitted. 

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: City Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier on Monday ordered an inquiry into an incident where police personnel allegedly misbehaved with a couple at Nelakondapalli. The CP appointed DCP (Admin) Gaush Alam as the in-charge of the inquiry team. He took statements from the victims and police constables. The CP said action would be taken against those involved in the act once the inquiry report is submitted. 

The incident occurred when  Bommagani Durga Rao, who works with a private firm in Hyderabad, his wife Bhavani and brother-in-law Venkatesh were returning to Kamalapuram of Mudigonda mandal from the State capital on a motorcycle on Sunday. When they reached Nelakondapalli at around 12.30 pm, the patrolling cops stopped them and enquired about Durga Rao-Bhavani relationship. When they said they were married, the cops also allegedly asked them their caste and asked if they had any proof of marriage. Bhavani also showed her mangalsutra, but the cops carried on with their misbehaviour. Later, Durga Rao took to Twitter to flag the issue and tagged DGP M Mahender Reddy and District Collector VP Gowtham. The couple met the CP on Monday and narrated the incident to him.

STOPPED AT NELAKONDAPALLI
Police ask for marriage proof and caste among other things after stopping B Durga Rao, his wife Bhavani and brother-in-law Venkatesh in Nelakondapalli. Despite the woman showing her talibottu, they carried on

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad police commissioner Vishnu S Warrier Gaush Alam
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp