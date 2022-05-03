Hyderabad: Patrolling cops misbehave with couple; CP orders inquiry

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: City Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier on Monday ordered an inquiry into an incident where police personnel allegedly misbehaved with a couple at Nelakondapalli. The CP appointed DCP (Admin) Gaush Alam as the in-charge of the inquiry team. He took statements from the victims and police constables. The CP said action would be taken against those involved in the act once the inquiry report is submitted.

The incident occurred when Bommagani Durga Rao, who works with a private firm in Hyderabad, his wife Bhavani and brother-in-law Venkatesh were returning to Kamalapuram of Mudigonda mandal from the State capital on a motorcycle on Sunday. When they reached Nelakondapalli at around 12.30 pm, the patrolling cops stopped them and enquired about Durga Rao-Bhavani relationship. When they said they were married, the cops also allegedly asked them their caste and asked if they had any proof of marriage. Bhavani also showed her mangalsutra, but the cops carried on with their misbehaviour. Later, Durga Rao took to Twitter to flag the issue and tagged DGP M Mahender Reddy and District Collector VP Gowtham. The couple met the CP on Monday and narrated the incident to him.

STOPPED AT NELAKONDAPALLI

Police ask for marriage proof and caste among other things after stopping B Durga Rao, his wife Bhavani and brother-in-law Venkatesh in Nelakondapalli. Despite the woman showing her talibottu, they carried on