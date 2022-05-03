STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lake Policing Unit set up at Hyderabad's Durgam Cheruvu

It was inaugurated by Telangana Director General of Police  M Mahender Reddy on Monday.

Published: 03rd May 2022

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to increase surveillance and safety measures at the Durgam Cheruvu, Cyberabad police launched a Lake Policing Unit equipped with a watchtower, 66 CCTVs, electric bikes and a patrolling boat at the lake. It was inaugurated by Telangana Director General of Police  M Mahender Reddy on Monday.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and Cyberabad Commissioner of Police  Stephen Raveendra take a ride on the patrolling boat for the  Lake Policing Unit in Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad on Monday

The CCTVs cover the entire 4.2-km-long walking track and there are 10 CCTV cameras on the cable bridge. They are connected to the Command and Control Centre at the watchtower and also to the main Command Control at the Commissionerate. The cameras were sponsored by Raheja group.

Three electric bikes and a speed boat for round-the-clock patrolling around the track, bridge and lake, have also been deployed. A Sub-Inspector rank officer will be heading the Lake Police Unit and 12 police personnel have been appointed for patrolling. They will work round-the-clock in two shifts.

