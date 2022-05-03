‘Success has no definition’: Ravi Puli

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In inspiration to many, especially during the lockdown, Telugu NRI Ravi Puli, Founder, President & CEO, International Solutions Group, Washington, US, is the one who had rescued Indian immigrants from the US during the lockdown. The man who struggled hard to become an entrepreneur, has been motivating and inspiring young graduates to pursue something big by grabbing opportunities that come towards their lives. We get in touch with Ravi Puli as he visits the city. We speak to him about his passion for social work and his definition of success.

What motivated you to take up social work? How did you get the idea of bringing back Indians from the US to their home?

During the pandemic, doctors and nurses were risking their lives to this life threatening disease, where the entire world too came to a standstill. Given my background of being a self-made entrepreneur and an immigrant myself, I wanted to make sure to do my part to help people in need.

It was then, the whole issue of displaced immigrants came to my notice. I spoke to my mother and took up the responsibility. When government of India had announced Air India flights under Vande Bharat Mission programme to facilitate return of stranded Indian nationals abroad in a phased manner, there were only 300 seats and sadly 30,000 people had applied. I was working with the embassy there, so, I stepped up and came forward to help people who were struggling to go back to India. I spoke to the government of the US and they said it was a big task and there are a lot of rules and regulations that one needs to follow. I took the risk and that is how I started to help people affected by the ongoing pandemic.

What does the word success mean to you?

I always feel that success has no particular definition. When I look at people who are more successful than I am, I start thinking of the parameters of success. The social work that I did was a difficult task. Initially, I thought I could not do it, but after doing it I realised that it was really a big deal to achieve. If you look at my background, I come from a remote village where there was no power, transportation and not even internet until recent times. I am happy the way things have turned out after crossing all the barriers.

Tell us about one life changing experience of your life.

The transformation in my life was to motivate myself to start speaking in English. I was studying in Telugu medium school and by learning English opened the doors of the world to me. Had I not been passionate, I wouldn’t have reached where I am today.

How do you balance social work and personal life?

I believe that it all depends on individual interest and preferences. It is certainly not balanced, there is always a plus or a minus. I love to do social work and I will chose to do the latter any day rather than spending time for myself.

How do you maintain a healthy lifestyle?

I love walking. I used to walk a lot as a child and I still continue to do so. I love being in the midst of mother nature and enjoy country music. Whenever I get some free time I keep listing to music and also watch movies with my family.

What are your future plans?

Right now, I am working on spreading the love for entrepreneurship, working with a lot of college students globally. I will be mentoring them and coaching them to become a successful entrepreneur. I would like to see many of them take up the same entrepreneurial journey as I did.

What is your message for budding entrepreneurs?

One should have the passion to achieve something. Take the ideas forward and implement it. Do not worry about the failures, grab every opportunity that comes your way and move ahead.