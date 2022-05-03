STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Suicide prank’ by actor: Advocate moves Telangana human rights commission

The video, which went viral on social media shows a laughing Vishwak Sen trying to stop a man who pours some liquid over himself, from setting himself afire.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image used for representation

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following a distasteful ‘suicide prank’ video showing the fan of actor Vishwak Sen attempting self-immolation on the busy Film Nagar road, a city-based advocate approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against the actor. 

A still of the video where
Vishwak Sen tries to stop a
‘self-immolation’ bid

The video, which went viral on social media shows a laughing Vishwak Sen trying to stop a man who pours some liquid over himself, from setting himself afire. While the suicide attempt was later revealed as a prank staged by the actor and his team, it is said to have been a publicity stunt to promote the Sen’s forthcoming movie Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.  

Advocate Arun Kumar stated that by staging such pranks, the actor had created a nuisance on the road putting the public at risk. Besides, there was no permission from authorities concerned or safety measures, he said, adding that these videos could influence youngsters to take extreme steps. 

Comments

