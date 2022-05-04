STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Aviation ministry grants rights to GMR Group to operate Hyderabad airport for 30 more years

The airport, at present, is undergoing major expansion, post which the capacity will get enhanced to 34 MPPA.

Published: 04th May 2022 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has granted rights to the GMR Group to operate the Hyderabad international airport for 30 more years, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Till date, the GMR Group had the rights to operate the Hyderabad airport till March 22, 2038.

The airport was inaugurated on March 23, 2008.

The GMR Group's statement said the extension granted by the MoCA is in terms of the concession agreement that was signed between the MoCA and the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on December 20, 2004.

GHIAL, a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has received a letter of confirmation from the MoCA extending the term of the concession agreement for operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for a further period of 30 years - from March 23, 2038 up to March 22, 2068, it said.

"The initial capacity of the airport was 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which went up to 21 MPPA in 2019 (pre-Covid)," it said.

The airport, at present, is undergoing major expansion, post which the capacity will get enhanced to 34 MPPA.

The airport has 150,000 tons of cargo handling capacity per annum, the statement said.

The airport master plan has the flexibility to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 MPPA in phases, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GMR Group Hyderabad Hyderabad Airport
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp