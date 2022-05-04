Aviation ministry grants rights to GMR Group to operate Hyderabad airport for 30 more years

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has granted rights to the GMR Group to operate the Hyderabad international airport for 30 more years, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Till date, the GMR Group had the rights to operate the Hyderabad airport till March 22, 2038.

The airport was inaugurated on March 23, 2008.

The GMR Group's statement said the extension granted by the MoCA is in terms of the concession agreement that was signed between the MoCA and the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on December 20, 2004.

GHIAL, a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL), has received a letter of confirmation from the MoCA extending the term of the concession agreement for operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad for a further period of 30 years - from March 23, 2038 up to March 22, 2068, it said.

"The initial capacity of the airport was 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which went up to 21 MPPA in 2019 (pre-Covid)," it said.

The airport, at present, is undergoing major expansion, post which the capacity will get enhanced to 34 MPPA.

The airport has 150,000 tons of cargo handling capacity per annum, the statement said.

The airport master plan has the flexibility to increase the ultimate capacity to over 100 MPPA in phases, it said.