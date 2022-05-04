Brahmotsavam fete begins at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hare Krishna Golden Temple is celebrating its fourth Brahmotsavam which will continue up to May 8.

Speaking about the Brahmostavam Celebrations, the president of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu said that they are celebrating Sri Brahmotsavam festivals at this First Golden Temple of Telangana, with festivities planned for six days (May 3 to 8).

The festivities on all the days would start with Nitya Aradhana, wherein the Lordships will be adorned with Nava Vastrams, jewelry, beautiful floral decorations etc followed by Utsava Homa and Visesha Naivedyams.