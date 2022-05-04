STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Burning dumpyard adds to summer woes at Hyderabad's Nizampet

According to the residents, it has been four weeks since the dump yard has been on fire, persistently emitting carcinogenic fumes.

Published: 04th May 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

An illegal dumpyard in Nizampet has been burning for the last 4 weeks right beside government's 2BHK housing which are yet to be handed out to beneficiaries

An illegal dumpyard in Nizampet has been burning for the last 4 weeks right beside government's 2BHK housing which are yet to be handed out to beneficiaries. (Photo| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Nizampet in Hyderabad are facing a double whammy, a brutal heatwave and a raging fire in the dumping yard in an area of 15 to 20 acres nearby. According to the residents, it has been four weeks since the dump yard has been on fire, persistently emitting carcinogenic fumes.

“The situation is extremely grim because the air is always full of smoke making it difficult to breathe. We have asked the municipality to take action. In the past, the Municipal Commissioners used to send water tankers to douse the fire. But this time, no one is bothered. In a perfunctory measure, only once water tankers were sent but they could not put out the fire. The heatwave is helping the fire to continue to rage with more intensity,” said Nanda Kishore, a resident of the area.

Currently, the dump is nearly 10 feet high and is burning in several pockets. “Apart from being a pollution hazard, it is also a fire safety issue because so many homes are there just 50-100 metre away, making it extremely dangerous if left as it is,” added Kishore.

It was learnt the Nizampet Municipality is supposed to carry the segregated waste to the Jawaharnagar dump yard and use the existing space only as a transfer station. However, the garbage does not appear to be reduced in size.

In fact, a writ petition had been filed this year in Telangana High Court to close the dump yard, to which the HC passes an order on February 24 stating that the respondent, Nizampet Municipality,  must “take appropriate action and conclude it within a period of two months from the date of receipt of this order”. However, to this date, the issue stands unresolved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizampet Heatwave dumping yard carcinogenic fumes municipal commissioners Nizampet municipality
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp