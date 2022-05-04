MMTS to cut 1st class fares by 50 per cent from tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MMTS, the popular suburban train service in the twin cities, is set to reduce by up to 50 per cent for the first-class single journey passengers. The Ministry of Railways has decided to rationalize the basic fares of first-class in the suburban train services with effect from May 5. Accordingly, the first-class base fares for single journeys for the passengers travelling in the MMTS trains over suburban sections of Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions has been reduced.

South Central Railway (SCR) has been progressively increasing the number of MMTS services for the benefit of sub-urban passengers, since the resumption of these train services after the lockdown. Currently, 86 services are being operated across a stretch of 50 km spread over the sections of Falaknuma-Secunderabad-Hyderabad-Begumpet-Lingampalli-Tellapur-Ramchandrapuram covering 29 railway stations.

The services have been planned to cater to the travel needs of all the passengers duly taking into account the peak hour traffic across different stations of the MMTS section. Reduction of the fare will further benefit passengers by making available a fast and cheap transport means for the suburban passengers of the twin city region.Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR, has appealed to passengers to avail this benefit.