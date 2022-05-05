Walk the urbane sky

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The footbridge or the new skywalk that circles Mindspace in HiTEC City not only looks like an architectural marvel, it even feels like one. The awnings are designed in such a way that it captures air and helps people take an effortless and sweatless stroll. From here, one can feel the heartbeat of the IT hub without being hit by a car. Besides, it offers the most picturesque view of the western corridor, particularly in the late-night hours when the corridor dazzles. CE caught up with walkers on the skywalk to capture their experience and ease of commute.

Although the skywalk is slightly over one kilometer-long and is expected to cater to approximately 30,000 commuters daily, it boards a very few frequenters. But those who use it love it! Employees in Mindspace’s IT corridor use skywalks to walk to their respective office blocks and back without crossing the traffic-clogged roads. “I was eagerly waiting for this skywalk to be inaugurated for a long time now. It has made my commute easier. I use public transport to save time,” said Arun Kumar, a tax analyst working at Bank of America located in Mindspace.

When CE asked about how public transport makes the commute easier, Arun came up with an explanation and said: “It may be hard to believe, but I save a lot of time travelling by the Metro. It takes around 50 minutes to reach my home which is located 26 km away in Uppal from my office in Mindspace via Metro. If I use the office cab, first, I’ll have to wait for 15 minutes to board it at a pickup point. It will take around an hour and a half for me to reach the office. Also, the cab drops me off 30 minutes before my work shift begins. Therefore, I save around 80 minutes a day using public transport. The skywalk has made my walk shorter and all the more convenient.” Sreenidhi K, a software engineer who works for Accenture, added, “Walking in the corridor is safe compared to most of the city’s suburbs. But this has made my life easier. I like walking alone to and from home. But also, spend office break, taking a stroll with music. This skywalk serves my purpose well.”

For some, this new skywalk is for purposeless strolls. But for Suman Kumar, a UPSC aspirant, the skywalk is a part of his disciplined schedule. He comes to walk the skywalk while rehearsing what he has studied throughout the day. “I stay near Durgam Cheruvu and take an evening stroll towards the Hitex building. I make two rounds on the skywalk to finish the 12,000 steps on my pedometer,” says Suman.