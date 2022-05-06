STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Businessman, three friends held in drugs case

The searches began on the accused businessman’s residence at Himayatnagar on Thursday morning and went on till evening. 

Published: 06th May 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 05:34 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based businessman and his three associates have been detained by the NCB in connection with a drug case and cash over Rs 3.50 crore was seized from them on Thursday.

The searches began at the accused businessman’s residence at Himayatnagar on Thursday morning and went on till evening. While it was widely rumoured that local police were also involved in the searches, police confirmed that they had given only assistance for conducting searches but were not directly involved in the searches.

The four detained accused were shifted to NCB office at Attapur for further investigation.

