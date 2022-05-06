Man held for gory murder of wife, paramour in Rachakonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old scrap dealer for killing his wife and her paramour Yashwanth, a young driver. According to police, the accused felt humiliated after finding out that his wife had an affair with Yashwant. He even caught them in a compromising position multiple times. However, the affair continued. It was then that the accused decided to leave the city along with his wife.

Even while leaving, his wife insisted that Yashwant accompany them to the city outskirts. It was then, police said, that he planned to kill them both. When the three reached Kothagudem in two vehicles, the accused started consuming alcohol and the victims allegedly started having sexual intercourse in front of him. Taking advantage of the moment, the accused hit the victims with boulders and stabbed them with a screwdriver, killing them on the spot. Leaving their naked bodies in an isolated area and fled the spot.

Soon after the incident, police arrested the accused. He was remanded in judicial custody, DCP LB Nagar Sunpreet Singh said. The woman’s family had migrated to the city from Vijawayada, where the woman came in contact with Yashwanth and they started having an affair. When her husband objected to it, she would threaten to leave him, police said.

To avoid further trouble, her husband proposed to return to Vijayawada. The woman agreed but asked him to allow Yashwanth to accompany them till the city outskirts for one last time. When they reached Kothagudem, the woman asked her husband to leave her and Yashwanth alone. While her husband started consuming alcohol, the victims started having sexual intercourse. This led the accused to attack, for which he had already prepared, and kill them on the spot.