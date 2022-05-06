Minor girl goes missing, kin  suspect youth of other faith

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saroornagar police have registered a case of kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl, who went missing from home on Wednesday. Police said that her family suspects that she was kidnapped by a youth belonging to another community. The girl’s parents died a few years ago and ever since she has been living with her uncle’s family.

On Wednesday evening she left the house without informing anyone. When she did not return, the family members got worried and they started looking for her. When she couldn’t be found, they lodged a complaint with the police.

In his complaint, the girl’s uncle said that he suspects that youth from another community, who was her friend, may be involved in the case.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday condemned the killing of Nagaraju, who was murdered in Saroornagar on Wednesday night for marrying a woman of a different religion. He questioned the “selective silence of pseudo-secular intellectuals”.

