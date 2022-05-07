70 per cent of drugs smuggled from Africa:  Police Commissioner CV Anand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 126 NDPS cases involving 457 offenders were registered in Hyderabad city police limits between December 2021 and May 2022. While 377 offenders including peddlers, transporters and consumers were arrested, 80 are still absconding. Of the arrested persons, 28 of them were interstate drug peddlers and two were foreigners.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, 70 per cent of the drugs being smuggled into the country are from South Africa, Tanzania, Afghanistan, and other places through waterways while 10 per cent through airways and the rest through road. He opined that surveillance technology which is also costly has to be implied in vigilance to pace up the security check at seaports and airports.