Championing the champions on International Mother’s Day

HYDERABAD: There probably is and can’t ever be a word that encompasses the true value, bond and weight that motherhood carries. While a single day in a year to celebrate her won’t suffice, we’re glad International Mother’s Day has been earmarked so we can attempt to thank her for all she has done. From introducing words to manners and life and lessons, mothers are the best gift we could have ever asked for. Prominent people in the city, from different walks of life, open up with CE about how their mothers are the reason behind who and where they are today.

‘mother was omnipresent’

Whatever my family and I are today, is because of my mother. Yashoda Devi, 87 years old now, did a very brave thing way back in 1958 when she declared that she has to leave the village Kuntloor in RR district and come to the Hyderabad so her children would do something worthwhile in their lives. Being uneducated, she came, stood and built her house, while my father was doing his duty in the Forest department in the districts of Telangana. She enrolled her children into an English medium school and that was the game-changer. All of them went on to become gainfully employed and I joined the IPS. When I was playing cricket in school and college, she didn’t stop me. Even when I was writing the civil services exam, she ensured privacy so I would study well. When I wanted to marry my classmate, she and dad said ‘No problem, just be happy.’ Control was invisible but it was there! She was omnipresent and omniscient without ever bearing down on me.”

– CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad

‘she is the ultimate pillar of support’

My mother has been the ultimate pillar of support in my life. My bond with her transcends her mere existence and the beautiful memories are what make me who I am today. She’s always been my biggest inspiration and greatest critique. Designing a saree for her would probably be my toughest task. I’ve seen her wearing a simple cotton saree with a bindi every single day, and was always enamoured by it. It made me realise how less is more, and sometimes, simplicity shines through the most.

– Archana Jaju, fashion designer

‘inherited creativity from her’

I have a very special relationship with my mother. I’ve inherited her creativity which is a big part of who I am. She is always learning, evolving and growing. Her perspective on the world and life inspires me immensely. Her strength holds us all together and encourages us to push ahead even when times are hard. I’m eternally grateful for being able to call her my ‘Maa’.

– Mallika Reddy, founder of the Cancelled Plans Club

‘every moment with her is special’

The world celebrates International Mother’s Day once every year. For me, every moment I get to spend with my mom is a celebration. Words can’t explain my relationship with her. Being a mother myself, I can safely say that the only unconditional love found in the world, comes from a mother. Every time she smiles, I’m moved to the point of celebration and I hope she’s happy always, every day. – Sunitha Upadrashta, Tollywood playback singer

‘she pushed me to make a mark in the world’

My mom is my biggest support system in life. She has always pushed me to strive for the best and make a mark in the world. From a young age, she instilled in me a deep value for education and fostered a spirit of giving back. Ensuring to embody her teachings and being a firm believer in education, she insisted that one of her birthday gifts should be sponsoring girls’ education. She has been an exemplary person to look up to and watching her achieve her set goals and more, has helped in shaping my view of the world today. My mom has been my rock, supporting my aspirations by helping me successfully power through the stressful first year of raising both my kids and being an entrepreneur. Mother’s Day for me, is spending quality time with my family, being surrounded by the ones who are truly the source of my strength. – Vineeta Singh, co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics

‘She is probably my foremost champion’

After many years, I got a chance to spend some quality time with my parents, since they live in the US and have recently come to visit me. So it will be a beautiful Mother's Day at home which I hadn't had the fortune of, all these years. My mom is my greatest strength I received the most support from her than anyone else. She is probably my foremost champion and I only hope to do the same for her.

– Adivi Sesh, Tollywood actor

