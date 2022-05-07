Mango mania

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s the season of the ‘king of fruits’ and one can never have enough of it. So as you look to experiment with different dishes with the versatile mango, here’s some help from chefs — easy recipes that you can quickly whip up in your kitchen

Raw mango rice

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked rice

| 1 cup grated raw mango | ½ cup grated coconut | ¾ teaspoon turmeric powder | Salt as needed | 2 tbsp gingelly oil | 3-4 tbsp peanuts | 1 tsp mustard seeds | 1 tbsp chana dal

1 tbsp urad dal | ¼ tsp asafoetida | 1-2 dried red chillies | 1-2 green chillies | Few curry leaves

Method:

● First, cook the rice and spread it on a large vessel/plate to cool down completely. Separate each grain of rice from the other.

● Add ½ teaspoon turmeric powder and mix it well with the rice.

● Meanwhile, mix salt and the remaining turmeric powder with grated mango and set it aside.

● In a pan, heat oil and roast peanuts until they turn golden. Remove them from the oil and set them aside.

● In the same pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and dried red chillies cut into pieces. As they splutter, add asafoetida.

● Next, add slit green chillies and curry leaves. Fry for a minute.

● Add this tempering to the rice. Mix it well.

In the same pan, dry roast coconut for 2-3 mins until it loses its moisture slightly.

● Meanwhile, mix the grated mango with the rice.

● Next, add the coconut to the rice and mix well.

● Finally, add roasted peanuts, mix well and serve hot.

Bro’s Kitchen, Bowenpally

