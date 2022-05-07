STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mango mania

It’s the season of the ‘king of fruits’ and one can never have enough of it.

Published: 07th May 2022 02:50 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

So as you look to experiment with different dishes with the versatile mango, here's some help from chefs — easy recipes that you can quickly whip up in your kitchen

Raw mango rice
Ingredients:
3 cups cooked rice 
| 1 cup grated raw mango | ½ cup grated coconut | ¾ teaspoon turmeric powder | Salt as needed | 2 tbsp gingelly oil | 3-4 tbsp peanuts | 1 tsp mustard seeds | 1 tbsp chana dal
1 tbsp urad dal | ¼ tsp asafoetida | 1-2 dried red chillies | 1-2 green chillies | Few curry leaves

Method:
●  First, cook the rice and spread it on a large vessel/plate to cool down completely. Separate each grain of rice from the other.
●  Add ½ teaspoon turmeric powder and mix it well with the rice.
●  Meanwhile, mix salt and the remaining turmeric powder with grated mango and set it aside.
●  In a pan, heat oil and roast peanuts until they turn golden. Remove them from the oil and set them aside.
●  In the same pan, add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and dried red chillies cut into pieces. As they splutter, add asafoetida.
●  Next, add slit green chillies and curry leaves. Fry for a minute.
●  Add this tempering to the rice. Mix it well.
In the same pan, dry roast coconut for 2-3 mins until it loses its moisture slightly.
●  Meanwhile, mix the grated mango with the rice.
●  Next, add the coconut to the rice and mix well.
●  Finally, add roasted peanuts, mix well and serve hot. 
 Bro’s Kitchen, Bowenpally
 

