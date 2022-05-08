7 Public Health Centers get NQAS nod

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven Public Health Centers (PHCs) in the State were accorded the NQAS certification by the National Health Mission.

These include PHC Nellikudur in Mahabubabad, PHC Tekmal in Medak, PHC Ibrahimpatnam in Jagtial, PHC Kammarpally, UPHC Ramwell in Jagtial, UPCH Ghanpur in Bhupalpally, PHC Sujathanagar in Kothugudem.

Amongst these seven, PHC Ghanpur was certified with the highest score among all centres in Telangana at 93.5 percent overall score. The second higher score was for PHC Sujathapur at 91.9 per cent.