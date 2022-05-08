STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

7 Public Health Centers get NQAS nod

The second higher score was for PHC Sujathapur at 91.9 per cent.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 vaccination drive organised by Kalamassery municipality and the public health centre, at Kalamassery town hall in Kochi.

For representational purpose.(File Photo | Arun Angela/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Seven Public Health Centers (PHCs) in the State were accorded the NQAS certification by the National Health Mission.

These include PHC Nellikudur in Mahabubabad, PHC Tekmal in Medak, PHC Ibrahimpatnam in Jagtial, PHC Kammarpally, UPHC Ramwell in Jagtial, UPCH Ghanpur in Bhupalpally, PHC Sujathanagar in Kothugudem.

Amongst these seven, PHC Ghanpur was certified with the highest score among all centres in Telangana at 93.5 percent overall score. The second higher score was for PHC Sujathapur at 91.9 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Health Centers NQAS certification PHC Ghanpur
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp