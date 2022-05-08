STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharosa centres to mark 6th anniversary with 27 more hubs

A short film marking the sixth anniversary was also played on the occasion.  The centres offer legal, medical and psychological services under one roof. 

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects seed testing kits for Rythu Bharosa centres at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Thursday . ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the sixth anniversary of the Bharosa centre initiative that offers a helping hand to women and children victims of any sort of violence, it has been revealed that 27 more centres will be coming up in the tri-commissionerate limits. Conceptualised in 2016, Bharosa is a support centre for women and children, especially survivors of sexual abuse and domestic violence. The centres offer legal, medical and psychological services under one roof. 

Legal services tied up with Bharosa centres in 2018, a fast track court that is associated with the hub has so far tried 104 cases and sentenced 13 perpetrators to life imprisonment, while 48 offenders were sentenced to 10-30 years, 10 sentenced to 6-7 years imprisonment, 24 to 2-5 years and nine to one and more years.

At a conference marking the sixth anniversary of Bharosa centres, Women & Child Welfare Commissioner Divya Devarajan, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, Bharosa and SHE teams ADCP Sirisha Raghavendra, Additional CP Crimes AR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner Gajarao Bhupal, NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd MD and a member of HCHC Alluri Narayana Raju who had contributed an AV (Audio-video) vehicle for the purpose of serving society. 

Speaking on the occasion, CV Anand said, “The increase in the number of people reaching Bharosa centres shouldn’t be seen as an alarming trend. Rather, it should be seen as a good sign as more victims are coming forward to report violence as the state government and police department have facilitated a safe environment for them to do so.”A short film marking the sixth anniversary was also played on the occasion. 
 

