Owaisi condemns Saroornagar killing as ‘worst criminal act’

Owaisi made it clear that the MIM party will not stand by murderers.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the honour killing of an SC boy for marrying a Muslim girl by the latter’s brother recently as he and others in his family were against the inter-faith wedding.

The AIMIM chief described the incident as a “criminal act” as per the Constitution and Islam. The ‘honour killing’ of 25-year-old B Nagaraju in Hyderabad sent shock waves across the country.“We condemn the honour killing,  The woman willingly decided to get married to the SC boy. Her brother doesn’t have any right to kill her husband. It is a criminal act as per the constitution and the worst crime as per Islam.” Owaisi said, while addressing the public during an Eid Milap programme at Darussalam.

Owaisi made it clear that the MIM party will not stand by murderers. “You have no right to go and kill somebody. Have fear of Allah. The Holy Quran says if one innocent human being is killed it amounts to killing the entire humanity and if one human being is saved it is like saving the entire humanity.” he added. Owaisi said there was no rationale for killing Nagaraju and welcomed the prompt arrest of the accused by the police.

