STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman found dead; gold, adopted son missing

Saroornagar police are searching for a man who is suspected to have killed his adoptive mother and fled with 30 tolas of gold late on Friday. 

Published: 08th May 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Saroornagar police are searching for a man who is suspected to have killed his adoptive mother and fled with 30 tolas of gold late on Friday. According to the police, one Jangaiah found his 58-year-old wife Bhoodevi dead in his home on Saturday morning and the gold along with their adopted son missing. 

Based on Jangaiah’s complaint, they registered a case and launched efforts to trace Sai Teja. While there were no visible injuries on the body, it was sent for postmortem to the Gandhi Hospital. Authorities are awaiting the report. Police sources said Jangaiah was not keen to mention Sai Teja as a suspect and said that he used to get along well with the family. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
killed adoptive mother Stole Gold
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp