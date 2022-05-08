Woman found dead; gold, adopted son missing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saroornagar police are searching for a man who is suspected to have killed his adoptive mother and fled with 30 tolas of gold late on Friday. According to the police, one Jangaiah found his 58-year-old wife Bhoodevi dead in his home on Saturday morning and the gold along with their adopted son missing.

Based on Jangaiah’s complaint, they registered a case and launched efforts to trace Sai Teja. While there were no visible injuries on the body, it was sent for postmortem to the Gandhi Hospital. Authorities are awaiting the report. Police sources said Jangaiah was not keen to mention Sai Teja as a suspect and said that he used to get along well with the family.