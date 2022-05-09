Congress leader in Telangana booked for rape after complaint by 45-year-old woman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Panjagutta police of Hyderabad city registered a case of rape and cheating against Narayanpet District Congress Committee president K Shiva Kumar Reddy after a 45-year-old woman lodged a complaint against him, stating that he married her and had sexual intercourse with her against her consent at a hotel in the city.

Charges under sections 417, 420, 376 and 506 of the IPC were slapped against the accused. Officials from Panjagutta police station said the case is under investigation and the accused has not been arrested yet.

According to police, the victim first met Reddy in 2020. He tried to get close to her on the pretext of love and finally after gaining her confidence, he expressed his wish to marry her.

When the victim questioned him about his existing marriage, he replied that his wife is critically ill and would not survive beyond three years and so he needed a woman who can take care of him.

He also tied a yellow thread signifying that they were married as per Hindu rituals. Later, he called her to a reputed star hotel at Panjagutta for a discussion. She accepted his request and went to the hotel.

At the hotel, he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her without her consent. After she gained consciousness, he informed her that he had clicked her pictures and threatened to post them on the internet if she did not heed his demands, said the woman in her complaint.