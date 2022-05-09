STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Smart reply by traffic police asked to take action against director Rajamouli amuses all

Hyderabad City Police is imposing challans with the help of CCTV footages, they also respond to Twitter users who post vehicles with inappropriate number plates

Published: 09th May 2022 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Director SS Rajamouli (Photo | EPS)

Director SS Rajamouli (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Twitter user on Sunday asked Hyderabad City Police to take action against Tollywood Director SS Rajamouli for using two different number plates for a bike used by actor NTR in his recent pan-India movie ‘RRR’.

A Twitter user Fan Boy of Radhaa retweeted the post and wrote “Case pettandi Sir(sic),” and tagged Hyderabad City police and Director Rajamouli in it. Responding to the tweet, the police, with a humorous emoticon, said, “Dear, Please mention the location with the date and time(sic).”

Twitter ready
Hyderabad City Police is imposing challans with the help of CCTV footages, they also respond to Twitter users who post vehicles with inappropriate number plates

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter SS Rajamouli Director Penalty
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp