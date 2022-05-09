Smart reply by traffic police asked to take action against director Rajamouli amuses all

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Twitter user on Sunday asked Hyderabad City Police to take action against Tollywood Director SS Rajamouli for using two different number plates for a bike used by actor NTR in his recent pan-India movie ‘RRR’.

A Twitter user Fan Boy of Radhaa retweeted the post and wrote “Case pettandi Sir(sic),” and tagged Hyderabad City police and Director Rajamouli in it. Responding to the tweet, the police, with a humorous emoticon, said, “Dear, Please mention the location with the date and time(sic).”

Twitter ready

Hyderabad City Police is imposing challans with the help of CCTV footages, they also respond to Twitter users who post vehicles with inappropriate number plates