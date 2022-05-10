Kamareddy mishap: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed shock over the road accident that left nine people dead and 16 others injured in Kamareddy on Sunday. Modi announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. This was confirmed by the PMO in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed deep shock about the incident and conveyed condolences to family members of the victims. In a message, he wished the injured a speedy recovery. This was disclosed in a tweet by R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning financial assistance to the victims of the accident.

Meanwhile, autopsy was completed and the bodies of the nine deceased were handed over to the family members. The body of the ill-fated TATA Ace driver Sailu was sent to Thugal village of Bichkunda mandal, his native place. All the 16 injured are undergoing treatment in Banswada and Nizamabad government hospitals. District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy visited Yellareddy and Banswada hospitals and consoled the victims.

POCHARAM CONSOLES KIN OF ACCIDENT VICTIMS

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday met the relatives of the accident victims in Chillargi village of Pitlal mandal. Of the nine reported dead, six belonged to Chillargi village, while the others belonged to Banswada, Katepally and Thukudal. Srinivas Reddy consoled the family members of the victims. Later, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil met with the kin of the victim in Chillargi and announced `50,000 compensation for the family. District Collector Jitesh V Patil and SP B Srinivas Reddy were also present