STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Kamareddy mishap: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin

This was confirmed by the PMO in a tweet. 

Published: 10th May 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy consoles the relatives of the accident victims on Monday.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy consoles the relatives of the accident victims on Monday.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed shock over the road accident that left nine people dead and 16 others injured in Kamareddy on Sunday. Modi announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each deceased person and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund. This was confirmed by the PMO in a tweet. 

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed deep shock about the incident and conveyed condolences to family members of the victims. In a message, he wished the injured a speedy recovery. This was disclosed in a tweet by R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning financial assistance to the victims of the accident.

Meanwhile, autopsy was completed and the bodies of the nine deceased were handed over to the family members. The body of the ill-fated TATA Ace driver Sailu was sent to Thugal village of Bichkunda mandal, his native place. All the 16 injured are undergoing treatment in Banswada and Nizamabad government hospitals. District Superintendent of Police B Srinivas Reddy visited Yellareddy and Banswada hospitals and consoled the victims. 

POCHARAM CONSOLES KIN OF ACCIDENT VICTIMS
Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday met the relatives of the accident victims in Chillargi village of Pitlal mandal. Of the nine reported dead, six belonged to Chillargi village, while the others belonged to Banswada, Katepally and Thukudal. Srinivas Reddy consoled the family members of the victims. Later, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil met with the kin of the victim in Chillargi and announced `50,000 compensation for the family. District Collector Jitesh V Patil and SP B Srinivas Reddy were also present

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamareddy road accident
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp