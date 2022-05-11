STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 new diagnostic hubs set up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bridging the gap in medical services and reducing out-of-pocket expenditure of patients, the State Health Department has set up 10 more mini diagnostic hubs in GHMC limits. With establishment of these new centres, the number of mini diagnostic hubs in GHMC went up to 18.These new hubs are located in Ameerpet, Serilingampally, Alwal, Kushaiguda, Patancheru, Malakpet, Hayathnagar, Rajendra Nagar, 

Golconda and Narsingi. With 31 Primary Health Centres under it, the Malakpet radiology hub will be serving the largest area. These mini diagnostic hubs provide services like digital X-ray, digital ECG and ultrasound to citizens.Health Minister T Harish Rao will officially inaugurate these centres on Wednesday.

Since the free diagnostics programme was introduced in Telangana in 2018, several patients have been making use of it. However, initially the infrastructure was limited to one hub where only pathological services were provided. In 2021, radiology services were also introduced after establishing eight mini centres. Seeing their success and acceptance from the public, the department has extended it to more areas coming under 151 Urban Primary Health Centres.

