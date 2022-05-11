STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mangalhat cops nab rowdy sheeter with 20 kg of ganja

Mangalhat police on Tuesday arrested a 56-year-old rowdy sheeter with 20 kg of ganja.

Published: 11th May 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 07:06 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mangalhat police on Tuesday arrested a 56-year-old rowdy sheeter with 20 kg of ganja.The police said the accused Mohammad Chand, 56, has been involved in 34 criminal cases, such as murder, robbery and kidnap, among other things, in the last 33 years. 

He visited Araku in Andhra Pradesh and spoke to ganja cultivators in the Visakhapatnam district. He would procure the banned drug in bulk and smuggle them in buses. He would hide the ganja in the hillocks of Allahabanda, Mangalhat, and sell it to customers in RK Pet, Jummerath Bazar and Dhoolpet.  The cops apprehended him in RK Pet when he was waiting to hail an autorickshaw. 

