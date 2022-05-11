Two babies in incubators die of burns at Hyderabad hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two newborns who were being kept in incubators at KAM Multi-speciality Hospital at Falaknuma in the Old City area of Hyderabad, were found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Families of the children, a girl and a boy, who were born on Tuesday morning, alleged that the hospital’s negligence claimed their children’s lives. They said that the children being placed in incubators, had burns on their bodies.

It was found that immediately after the delivery, the children were placed in incubators following some complications. During the evening, the hospital staff informed the families that the children had to be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment.

When they rushed the children to another hospital, doctors declared them dead. Family members later noticed the burn injuries on their chest area. They staged a protest demanding action against the hospital.

The family members, however, did not lodge a police complaint. “Once a complaint is lodged, a case will be registered,” said R Devender, Inspector, Falaknuma police station.