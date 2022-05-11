STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two babies in incubators die of burns at Hyderabad hospital

During the evening, the hospital staff informed the families that the children had to be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment.

Published: 11th May 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of the deceased children stage a protest at the hospital. 

Family members of the deceased children stage a protest at the hospital. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, two newborns who were being kept in incubators at KAM Multi-speciality Hospital at Falaknuma in the Old City area of Hyderabad, were found dead under suspicious circumstances. 

Families of the children, a girl and a boy, who were born on Tuesday morning, alleged that the hospital’s negligence claimed their children’s lives. They said that the children being placed in incubators, had burns on their bodies.

It was found that immediately after the delivery, the children were placed in incubators following some complications. During the evening, the hospital staff informed the families that the children had to be shifted to a bigger hospital for better treatment.

When they rushed the children to another hospital, doctors declared them dead. Family members later noticed the burn injuries on their chest area. They staged a protest demanding action against the hospital. 

The family members, however, did not lodge a police complaint. “Once a complaint is lodged, a case will be registered,” said R Devender, Inspector, Falaknuma police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp