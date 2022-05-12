STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to splurge on insurance for corporators

In this connection, the GHMC invited quotations from the interested insurance broking agencies which are IRDA registered for providing health Insurance to the GHMC corporators.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is pinching pennies for its day-to-day existence, it has decided to provide all the 150 corporators with medical insurance facility and their families including parents and in-laws up to Rs 5 lakh.

The GHMC is struggling to pay salaries to its employees, and outsourced workers, and clear pending bills of contractors for the works they had executed but it is now ready to pay a premium up to Rs 1 crore. The insurance cover would be for one year which could be extended every year.

The insurance policy is also extended to the GHMC co-option members though so far no co-option members has been elected till date though more than a year has passed after the GHMC polls. As and when they are elected by the corporators, the facility would be readily available for them.

They said that if the insured elected representative contracts any disease or suffers from any illness or sustains an injury and if such illness or injury requires hospitalisation, expenses for medical treatment or surgery at hospitals, the Insurance Broking Company should pay to the hospital, daycare centre or reimburse the insured, amount of such expenses as incurred by or on behalf of such insured person.

TAGS
Insurance Broking Company Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Corporators insurance Hyderabad corporators
Comments

