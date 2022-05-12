STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT raps Telangana government over quarry pollution in villages near Hyderabad  

The Committee found that crucial permits like environmental clearance, Consent for Establishment and Consent for Operation missing for a few establishments.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:25 AM

The National Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unhappy with the Telangana government’s response to quarrying-related pollution in six villages of Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, the Chennai bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asked the State to stop mining if there are no environmental permits. 

The bench expressed its displeasure with the Mining department and TSPCB officials for not taking action. It has sought a report within a week on the action taken to curb illegal mining in Banda Ravirala and Deshmukhi villages of Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts where 31 quarries, 17 stone crushers and 11 hot-mix plants lead to widespread pollution. These two villages are hardly 5 km from the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The bench gave these directions after the Joint Committee submitted a report on the pollution situation on April 22. The Committee found that crucial permits like environmental clearance, Consent for Establishment and Consent for Operation missing for a few establishments.

More crucially, the water in the affected areas was found to be having high salinity and electrical conductivity unsuitable for use. The soil in the area was also highly alkaline leaving it cultivable only for salt-tolerant crops.

Previously, the NGT had expressed its dissatisfaction over the government’s report in March. The case was admitted in January this year after aggrieved villages with over 22,000 villages complained of health disorders, monetary losses and widespread water and air pollution due to the quarries. 

Pollution hotbed

  • Residents complain of health disorders, monetary losses and widespread water and air pollution due to the quarries

  • A panel set up by NGT found several establishments were operating without proper clearances

