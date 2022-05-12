STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Rachakonda police arrest two gang members with 358 kg of ganja

Two other members, Arjun and Dommu, of the gang smuggling the banned drug from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra are absconding.

Published: 12th May 2022 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

ganja

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two members of an interstate ganja smuggling gang were arrested by Rachakonda police in Hayathnagar on Monday. The cops also seized 358 kg of ganja, a car and other items, all worth Rs 87 lakh, from them. However, two other members, Arjun and Dommu, of the gang smuggling the banned drug from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra are absconding.

Police said the accused have been involved in ganja smuggling since 2019 and had contact with drug consumers in Karnataka and Maharashtra. They would procure the ganja from Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 3,000 per kg and sell it in Mumbai or other cities for Rs 20,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad ganja seizure Hyderabad Police
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp