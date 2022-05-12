Rachakonda police arrest two gang members with 358 kg of ganja

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two members of an interstate ganja smuggling gang were arrested by Rachakonda police in Hayathnagar on Monday. The cops also seized 358 kg of ganja, a car and other items, all worth Rs 87 lakh, from them. However, two other members, Arjun and Dommu, of the gang smuggling the banned drug from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra are absconding.

Police said the accused have been involved in ganja smuggling since 2019 and had contact with drug consumers in Karnataka and Maharashtra. They would procure the ganja from Agency areas in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 3,000 per kg and sell it in Mumbai or other cities for Rs 20,000.