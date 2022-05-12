Tribal woman raped and killed near Hyderabad; construction worker held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: E Harish Goud, a 25-year-old construction worker from Sangareddy district, who was involved in the rape and brutal murder of a tribal woman at Choutuppal of Rachakonda commissionerate was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday.

Police said the accused was traced in 24 hours' time and the silver articles he stole from the 28-year-old victim were recovered as well. They found that Harish raped the victim even after her death. ACP Choutuppal N Uday Reddy said that the accused took advantage when the victim was alone in the godown where she and her husband worked. He attacked and raped her.

When she resisted and threatened to inform her husband, Harish killed her and robbed her silver articles. "Based on the circumstantial and technical evidence, the accused was identified and arrested," he added.

The victim and her husband, belonging to Nagarkurnool district, migrated to Choutuppal for livelihood and were guards at a godown for the past two months. The accused came to Choutuppal three weeks ago and started working in a dairy located beside the godown where the victim was working.

While working, he noticed that the victim was alone all through the day, as her husband went to work in a college and was waiting for an opportunity to attack her. On Monday evening, he entered the godown premises, approached the victim asking for sexual favours. When she refused, Harish overpowered her and raped her.

When she threatened to inform her husband, he hit her head with a stick. As she collapsed and was bleeding from the head, he raped her again. The incident came to light when the victim's husband, who returned from work on Monday night, found her dead in a pool of blood.