Officials told to finish Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road drinking water works by year-end

Dana Kishore along with other senior officials inspected the pipeline works, water reservoir construction at Thukkuguda and enquired about the progress of the works. 

Published: 13th May 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to collect drinking water from a borewell of a temple complex in Ahmedabad.

Representational image (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Thursday directed the officials to expedite the works on Outer Ring Road (ORR) drinking water supply project under phase-II and strive to complete it by the year-end. 

The phase-II works under this projects have been taken up with at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore to provide drinking water for panchayats, municipalities, municipal corporations, residential colonies, gated communities that are located along the ORR. 

Dana Kishore along with other senior officials inspected the pipeline works, water reservoir construction at Thukkuguda and enquired about the progress of the works. He directed the officials and agencies to take safety measures during the construction works. 

