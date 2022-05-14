Check dam across Hyderabad's Balkapur Nala to go, relief for 10,000 families

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The check dam across Balkapur Nala at Tolichowki, the sorrow of about 10,000 families in Tolichowki, Nadeem Nagar, Nizam Colony and Al Hasnath Colony, is all set to go. The check dam has been the cause of the flooding of these colonies whenever there is a downpour as it obstructs the free flow of floodwater in the Balakpur Nala.

An amicable solution has been reached between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Local Military Authority (LMA) for the removal of the check dam.

After talks between Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao and Army officials including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dakshin Bharat Area, Lt Gen A Arun, the LMA has decided to cooperate with the state government for the removal of the check dam.

After the LMA conveyed its decision, senior officials from GHMC and LMA inspected the Check Dam and Balkapur nala of 1.710 km length passing through the military area a few days ago to study how the check dam could be removed to ensure the free flow of rainwater in the nala and avoid inundation whenever there is rain.

After the inspection, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar addressed a letter to the General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), Secunderabad, seeking formal permission for the removal of the check dam which is in the military area and to construct Interception and Diversion (I&D) structure and 1,000 mm dia RCC NP3 sewerage pipeline from Balkapur nala check dam in Military premises to Military outlet at Syed Nagar Ek Minar Masjid (Chainage : 2760 metres to 4,470 mm).

The works would be taken up with GHMC funds. This arrangement will also help in tackling the sewerage flowing from Siddiqui Nagar apart from connecting the sewerage of the local military area.

Due to the I&D structure, during normal days, the sewerage flow will pass through the pipeline proposed to be laid within the existing nala (below the bed level) and during the rains, this pipeline will be closed by operating sluice gate and all the water will flow through the Balkapur nala.

The total length of the Balkapur nala is about 8.250 km with a total discharge of 67.14 cubic metre per second (cumecs). The Balkapur nala passes through the Military area starting point Ch 2760 metres to ending point Ch 4,470 metres. The Balkapur nala stretch inside the military premises is about 1.710 km.

The Balkapur nala starts at Malkam Cheruvu and passes through Kotha Cheruvu at Virat Nagar, Hakeempet, Military Area (Mehdipatnam Garrison), Ahmed Nagar, Pension office and Chintal Basti and joins Hussainsagar lake.

Due to rains in the past three years, Tolichowki, Nadeem Nagar, Nizam Colony and a few other colonies bore the brunt of rains as the colonies get inundated and residents faced untold hardships.

