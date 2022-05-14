STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Check dam across Hyderabad's Balkapur Nala to go, relief for 10,000 families

The check dam has been the cause of the flooding of these colonies whenever there is a downpour as it obstructs the free flow of floodwater in the Balakpur Nala.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Balkapur Nala

Balkapur Nala (File photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The check dam across Balkapur Nala at Tolichowki, the sorrow of about 10,000  families in Tolichowki, Nadeem Nagar, Nizam Colony and Al Hasnath Colony, is all set to go. The check dam has been the cause of the flooding of these colonies whenever there is a downpour as it obstructs the free flow of floodwater in the Balakpur Nala.

An amicable solution has been reached between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Local Military Authority (LMA) for the removal of the check dam.

After talks between Minister for Municipal  Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao and Army officials including General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dakshin  Bharat Area, Lt Gen A Arun, the LMA has decided to cooperate with the state government for the removal of the check dam.

After the LMA conveyed its decision, senior officials from GHMC and LMA  inspected the Check Dam and Balkapur nala of 1.710 km length passing through the military area a few days ago to study how the check dam could be removed to ensure the free flow of rainwater in the nala and avoid inundation whenever there is rain.

After the inspection, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar addressed a letter to the General Officer Commanding, Telangana and  Andhra Sub Area (TASA), Secunderabad, seeking formal permission for the removal of the check dam which is in the military area and to construct Interception and Diversion  (I&D) structure and 1,000 mm dia RCC NP3 sewerage pipeline from Balkapur nala check dam in Military premises to Military outlet at Syed  Nagar Ek Minar Masjid (Chainage : 2760 metres to 4,470 mm).

The works would be taken up with GHMC funds. This arrangement will also help in tackling the sewerage flowing from Siddiqui Nagar apart from connecting the sewerage of the local military area.

Due to the I&D structure, during normal days, the sewerage flow will pass through the pipeline proposed to be laid within the existing nala (below the bed level) and during the rains,  this pipeline will be closed by operating sluice gate and all the water will flow through the Balkapur nala.

The total length of the Balkapur nala is about 8.250 km  with a  total discharge of 67.14 cubic metre per second (cumecs). The Balkapur nala passes through the Military area starting point Ch 2760 metres to ending point Ch 4,470 metres. The Balkapur nala stretch inside the military premises is about 1.710 km.

The Balkapur nala starts at Malkam Cheruvu and passes through Kotha Cheruvu at Virat Nagar, Hakeempet,  Military Area (Mehdipatnam Garrison), Ahmed Nagar, Pension office and  Chintal Basti and joins Hussainsagar lake.

Due to rains in the past three years, Tolichowki, Nadeem Nagar,  Nizam Colony and a few other colonies bore the brunt of rains as the colonies get inundated and residents faced untold hardships.

Amicable solution

  • The check dam has been the cause of flooding of Nizam and Al Hasnath colonies whenever there is a downpour

  • It obstructs free flow of floodwater in the 8.250 km- long Balakpur Nala with a  total discharge of 67.14 cubic metre per second 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balkapur Nala Tolichowki Hyderabad check dam Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Local Military Authority
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp