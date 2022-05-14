STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red sanders worth Rs 60 lakh seized near Hyderabad, two held

Police said that one of the accused has been into supplying bananas from Andhra Pradesh for supply to various states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major catch, Rachakonda police on Friday seized 1.5 tonnes of red sander logs worth about Rs 60 lakh after arresting two persons from their hideout at Moula Ali. The accused, who have been into banana business, concealed the red sander logs under bananas and banana leaves during transportation.

At their hide-out too, they hid the logs under banana leaves. The arrested persons were: Shaik Mohammed Rafi and Mulla Basheer Amhed. They belong to  Andhra Pradesh. Another person, who has been identified as Murthy, is on the run.

Police said Rafi has been into supplying bananas from Andhra Pradesh for supply to various states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Telangana. Ahmed procured bananas from Rafi and supplied them to the retailers.

However due to financial loss in the banana business, they hatched a plan to procure and sell red sanders in Telangana to clear their debts. They came in contact with Murthy of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.  Murthy took Rs 1 lakh from them and supplied 31 red sander logs weighing about 1500 kgs.

Then Rafi and Ahmed brought the logs to Hyderabad and stocked them at a place near Moula-Ali Dargah, Malkajgiri. Based on a tip-off, cops raided the hideout and seized the red sander logs. Further investigation is on, the police said.

