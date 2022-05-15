3 women held for bid to murder another

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Saturday took three women into custody on charges of attempting to kill a West Bengal native by beating her up with an iron rod and also trying to force her to consume mosquito repellent and sanitiser following a tiff. The victim Kakuli Biswas said she was forcibly stripped and hit by the three women and managed to escape them by locking herself into a bathroom and climbing out of the ventilator without clothes.

Biswas, a massage therapist working in Maharashtra, was invited to Hyderabad by Sanjana. After Biswas landed in the city on May 9, Sanjana advised her to prostitute herself, to which she agreed. Accordingly, Biswas was sent to a customer in Jubilee Hills on Thursday where Sanjana’s associates Komati and Sunitha were already there.

They accused her of not cooperating with the customer and she left the place to reach Sanjana’s residence. Komati and Sunitha too reached the spot and an argument ensued.

In her complaint, Biswas said that the trio stripped her, hit her and even bit her all over the body.