STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

3 women held for bid to murder another

Biswas, a massage therapist working in Maharashtra, was invited to Hyderabad by Sanjana.

Published: 15th May 2022 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Saturday took three women into custody on charges of attempting to kill a West Bengal native by beating her up with an iron rod and also trying to force her to consume mosquito repellent and sanitiser following a tiff. The victim Kakuli Biswas said she was forcibly stripped and hit by the three women and managed to escape them by locking herself into a bathroom and climbing out of the ventilator without clothes.  

Biswas, a massage therapist working in Maharashtra, was invited to Hyderabad by Sanjana. After Biswas landed in the city on May 9, Sanjana advised her to prostitute herself, to which she agreed. Accordingly, Biswas was sent to a customer in Jubilee Hills on Thursday where Sanjana’s associates Komati and Sunitha were already there.

They accused her of not cooperating with the customer and she left the place to reach Sanjana’s residence. Komati and Sunitha too reached the spot and an argument ensued. 
In her complaint, Biswas said that the trio stripped her, hit her and even bit her all over the body. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp