Hyderabad dowry murder attempt: 'My husband, in-laws tried to smother me', says survivor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In her complaint to Punjagutta police, Pragnya Reddy accused her husband Eknath Reddy and his parents of trying to kill her by smothering her on May 10 this year.

She had lodged a complaint of harassment for dowry against Eknath Reddy, his parents Raghava Reddy and Bharathi Reddy and sister-in-law Srividya Reddy. Eknath Reddy is the grandson of reputed sweetmeat retailer G Pulla Reddy.

"Though I am staying with them, I did not fulfil their demands for additional dowry. Eknath and his family conspired together and filed a divorce petition before the Family Court at Hyderabad. I have filed the interim petitions for injunction to restrain my husband and in-laws not to dispossess me from the residence and another petition for interim maintenance in the same case. These are pending adjudication. My counter statement with a counter claim for restitution of conjugal rights has also been filed," Pragnya stated in her complaint to the police.

In the meantime, her in-laws have filed a petition with RDO, Begumpet under Senior Citizens Act for protection and for evicting Pragnya and her husband. She claims that this petition was filed with malafide and dishonest intention.

"Their petition has been filed in order to evict me and my minor daughter from the residence," she claims. Pragnya alleged that her in-laws tried to kill her by smothering on May 10, 2022 and when she tried to lodge a complaint with the police, they threatened to kill her minor daughter.