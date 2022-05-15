Hyderabad residents throng B2B industrial and machinery expo at HITEX Exhibition Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A number of city residents visited the three-day-long Business-to-Business (B2B) industrial and machinery expo at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on Saturday. Scheduled to end on Sunday, the expo showcases engineering products and services, heavy and light machines, power tools and different kinds of machine accessories.

Organised by IndoMach Business Solutions in association with Powertex Power Tools, Hyderabad, the venue has over 150 stores offering end-to-end solutions for engineers. Majority of stores showcased machine tools with smart features and software advancements.

This apart, there are stalls solely devoted to modern technological devices, while a majority of them being Make-In-India products. One can also find power tools by Hyderabad-based company Powertex which has a store that offers do-it-yourself tools.

D Nithin, an electrical engineering student from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, said, "I came here to learn about new startups and gain knowledge about emerging technologies in India." "I've specifically came here to know more about the metal casting machine," said G Raghuram, a welder.